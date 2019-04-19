Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
HARRY C. YOBST Sr.

HARRY C. YOBST Sr. Obituary
YOBST HARRY C., SR.

Age 90, of Richland Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born April 6, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Harry worked for the YMCA and the YWCA. He loved his beagles and all aspects of raising, training, and hunting with his dogs. He is survived by his sons, Harry, Jr. and Clark; brothers, Robert (Rose) and James (Tooty) Yobst; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Mae (Secrist); and children. Harry's family will welcome friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the King Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
