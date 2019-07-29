Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
Age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard J. (Buzzy) Greenberg and Rosalie (Sissy) Greenberg; and his sister, Jane Shefler. Survived by brothers, William (Peri) Greenberg and John (Sherry) Greenberg; sister, Lois (Jim) Sunseri; and brother-in-law, Dan Shefler; beloved uncle of many dear nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Harry also will be missed by friends who knew him throughout his lifetime. He was a high school athlete who played tennis, football, basketball and squash and was city tennis champ. He was racquetball champion as a freshman at Penn State. Harry enjoyed success in various business ventures. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the Tree of Life Congregation Building Fund, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
