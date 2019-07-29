|
GREENBERG HARRY CHARLES
Age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard J. (Buzzy) Greenberg and Rosalie (Sissy) Greenberg; and his sister, Jane Shefler. Survived by brothers, William (Peri) Greenberg and John (Sherry) Greenberg; sister, Lois (Jim) Sunseri; and brother-in-law, Dan Shefler; beloved uncle of many dear nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Harry also will be missed by friends who knew him throughout his lifetime. He was a high school athlete who played tennis, football, basketball and squash and was city tennis champ. He was racquetball champion as a freshman at Penn State. Harry enjoyed success in various business ventures. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the Tree of Life Congregation Building Fund, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019