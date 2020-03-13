HARDMAN HARRY CHARLES "BUD"

Age 89, died peacefully in his Scott Township home on March 12, 2020 in the presence of his loving family. Harry was born in 1930 in Johnstown, PA, the third of four children to the late Ernest and Sara Hardman. He married Anna Marie Hardman, his wife of 62 years in 1958. After serving as a sergeant in the United States Air Force and night school at Pitt, Harry worked for Peoples Gas as a Data Processing Manager for 40 years. Bud was an avid golfer and volunteer at Meals on Wheels, St. Clair Hospital, the Humane Society and various soup kitchens. Harry was preceded in death by his siblings, George Hardman, Gertrude "Trudy" Graham and Patricia Hao. Survivors include his wife, Anna Marie; four children; Harry C. (Donna), Bruce (Holly), Heidi (Tai) and Jodi Valvo. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Natasha, Tiffany, Paige, Savannah, Hope, Harry and Bruce and three great-grandchildren; Alana, Elise and Ivy, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Romeo. "Pap-Pap" was his most cherished role. Nothing made him light up more than the laughter of children, whether his own family, neighbors or strangers. He was "Pap-Pap" to all. He was a loving, committed husband and father and his silliness and love will be missed. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, service, strength and true inspiration. Visitation will be held Monday 4-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street Carnegie. Burial with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CEMETERY.