More Obituaries for HARRY ANDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY D. ANDES Jr.

HARRY D. ANDES Jr. Obituary
ANDES, JR. HARRY D.

On October 8, 2019, Harry D. Andes, Jr., age 98, of Baldwin Borough passed away. Beloved husband of the late Vera DeWald Andes, and son of the late Harry D. Andes, Sr. and Mildred Robison Andes of Vandergrift. Beloved father of John A. (Charlene) Andes and Harry D. (Cecilia) Andes, III of Whitehall; grandfather of Nicholas, Eric, Jared, Stephanie, and the late Jonathan James. Mr. Andes was a retired sales representative for Mesta Machine Company and an engineering graduate of the University of Alabama (1943) and Carnegie Institute of Technology (1953). He was a member of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers, Baldwin Community United Methodist Church, Vandergrift Masonic Lodge, Coudersport Scottish Rite Consistory, and Pittsburgh Syria Shrine and Band. He also belonged to the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Mr. Andes was a Naval Officer in the South Pacific during WWII. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to in care of Syria Shrine, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024-1075, or to . There will be no viewing. A Memorial Service will be held on October 27, 2019, at the Baldwin Community United Methodist Church, 5001 Baptist Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
