Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY BIRKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY D. BIRKNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY D. BIRKNER Obituary
BIRKNER HARRY D.

Age 91, of Mt. Washington passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Birkner; loving father of Dennis (Marilyn) Birkner, Charlotte (Robert) King, Elizabeth (Mark) Dawes; loving grandpa of Dennis, Jr., Mark, Jr., Pamela, Valerie, Audrey, Ryan, Justin and Jessica; also survived by seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211 where funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. followed with Military Honors by Post 5111, Mt. Washington. Private burial in Jefferson Memorial Park. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now