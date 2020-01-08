|
BIRKNER HARRY D.
Age 91, of Mt. Washington passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Birkner; loving father of Dennis (Marilyn) Birkner, Charlotte (Robert) King, Elizabeth (Mark) Dawes; loving grandpa of Dennis, Jr., Mark, Jr., Pamela, Valerie, Audrey, Ryan, Justin and Jessica; also survived by seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211 where funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. followed with Military Honors by Post 5111, Mt. Washington. Private burial in Jefferson Memorial Park.
www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020