Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 80, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved husband of 61 years to Lois A. (Priore); cherished father of JD (Nancy), Kurt (Kimberly), Mark (Debbie), Barbara and Jason; proud pap to  Regina Maenz, Melanie (Andrew) Bradburn, Miranda Zottoli, Clarissa, Brianna and Elyssa Maenz, and step grandchildren Anthony and Rachel Altemara.  Also survived by his brother Lyn (Linda) Maenz.  Harry was a retired chief and life-member of Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department for 59 years, and respected by all. He was a sales representative for Crest Good for 57 years.   Harry also loved spending time at his camp.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 11:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to the Castle Shannon Fire Department, 3600 Library Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
