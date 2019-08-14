Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
HARRY NG
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Peter Church
Northside, PA
HARRY D. NG


1931 - 2019
HARRY D. NG Obituary
NG HARRY D.

Age 88, of the Northside, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years of Mary T. (Miller) Ng; loving father of Kim (Edward) Conner; devoted grandfather of Roxanne (Tony) Acquaro, Kimberly Mayhugh, Raymond Mayhugh, Regis McLaughlin, III and Grace McLaughlin; also survived by eight loving great-grandchildren; brother of William Ng, Loretta (Harold) Lai and the late Evelyn (surviving husband Robert) Davis; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral mass at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Peter Church (Northside) on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
