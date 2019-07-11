COX HARRY DELWYN "DUNNIE"

Age 89, of Bethel Park, passed away in his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born on March 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Louise and Emerson Cox; beloved husband to the late Mary Ann Antolich Cox for 48 years; loving father to Wendy (George) Humes and Lisa (David) Bonetti; cherished grandfather to Adam (Kimberly) Humes, Leah (Robert) Humes Walters, Nicole (Rich) Bettis and Matthew (Bri Watson) Bonetti; dear great-grandfather to Owen and Gwen Humes, Donato Farina, and Aria and Eli Bettis and Levi Bonetti. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Trax and Virgil and Emerson Cox. Harry joined the US Navy directly out of high school at the age of 18. He served for four years and was an airplane mechanic. He retired from General Motors Fisher Body Division after being employed for 43 years. He married Mary Ann in 1955 and spent all of his life devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry lived a simple life. He enjoyed selling at flea markets, going to garage sales, polka dancing with his wife, and traveling the United States. Harry had many friends and along with his family, he will be sorely missed. A private gathering will be held at a future date to celebrate his life. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.