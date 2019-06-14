|
DANIELS HARRY E.
Age 70, of Emsworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Loving husband of 45 years to Margaret (Lindell) Daniels; devoted father of Scott Daniels and his wife Kathleen; proud granpa of Connor and Meghan Daniels (the joys of Harry's life). Friends will be received on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., (Avalon) 15202, 412-766-5600, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019