Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
a Blessing Service
ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave.
Avalon, PA
HARRY E. DANIELS


DANIELS HARRY E.

Age 70, of Emsworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Loving husband of 45 years to Margaret (Lindell) Daniels; devoted father of Scott Daniels and his wife Kathleen; proud granpa of Connor and Meghan Daniels (the joys of Harry's life). Friends will be received on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., (Avalon) 15202, 412-766-5600, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
