Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY E. YOUNG Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY E. YOUNG Sr. Obituary
YOUNG, SR. HARRY E.

Age 83, passed on Friday, November 15, 2019 of the North Side. Beloved husband of the late Charlyne (Foreman) Young. Loving Father of Frank and Dan Young and the late Harry Young, Jr.; brother of August "Gus" and May; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Monday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. with Funeral Blessing Service Tuesday morning (time to be announced) at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -