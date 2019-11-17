|
YOUNG, SR. HARRY E.
Age 83, passed on Friday, November 15, 2019 of the North Side. Beloved husband of the late Charlyne (Foreman) Young. Loving Father of Frank and Dan Young and the late Harry Young, Jr.; brother of August "Gus" and May; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be Monday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. with Funeral Blessing Service Tuesday morning (time to be announced) at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019