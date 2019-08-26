Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Casimir Cemetery
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY NIEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY EMMETT NIEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY EMMETT NIEMAN Obituary
NIEMAN HARRY EMMETT

Age 82, of Whitehall, husband of 53 years of the late Elizabeth (Swallow); father of Douglas Emmett (Diane) of Chicago, the late Shawn Emmett (Kim) of Jupiter, FL, Terrence Emmett (Karen) of Whitehall and Paul Emmett (Heather) of Ligonier, PA; brother of Jane Cahill of Mars, PA; grandfather of Brittany, Joshua, Zachary, Charlotte, Stephanie, Scott and Adam. He was the Local Coordinator of AARP Tax Returns, a retired Vice President of Bank of America, past president of Pittsburgh Mortgage Banker Association, past Treasurer of Knights of Christopher and South Whitehall Athletic Association. Harry was a graduate of Northwestern University Mortgage Banker School and the American Institute of Banking. He was a Certified Florida Real Estate Instructor and a volunteer at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Lector, Altar server, Usher, Forensic teacher, Cafeteria and school worker, etc. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitehall. If desired, the family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now