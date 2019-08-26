|
|
NIEMAN HARRY EMMETT
Age 82, of Whitehall, husband of 53 years of the late Elizabeth (Swallow); father of Douglas Emmett (Diane) of Chicago, the late Shawn Emmett (Kim) of Jupiter, FL, Terrence Emmett (Karen) of Whitehall and Paul Emmett (Heather) of Ligonier, PA; brother of Jane Cahill of Mars, PA; grandfather of Brittany, Joshua, Zachary, Charlotte, Stephanie, Scott and Adam. He was the Local Coordinator of AARP Tax Returns, a retired Vice President of Bank of America, past president of Pittsburgh Mortgage Banker Association, past Treasurer of Knights of Christopher and South Whitehall Athletic Association. Harry was a graduate of Northwestern University Mortgage Banker School and the American Institute of Banking. He was a Certified Florida Real Estate Instructor and a volunteer at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Lector, Altar server, Usher, Forensic teacher, Cafeteria and school worker, etc. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitehall. If desired, the family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019