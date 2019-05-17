FRITSCHE HARRY F.

Age 85, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Son of the late William F. and Mary E. Fritsche; loving brother of Mary Lou Fritsche and the late William C. Fritsche; also survived by two nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday from Noon until 4 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, 412-364-4444. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Avila Church (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Burial will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township. Harry was a proud member of the Steamfitters Local #449 for over 60 years. He also served the country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the US Army. Harry a master woodworker, created cabinets, furniture and worked on many household needs. He will be remembered as a caring person who was always there to help his neighbors and friends. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.