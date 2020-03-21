Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
HARRY G. O'TOOLE

Age 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Beloved Father of Amy O'Toole McCarthy and Heidi O'Toole; loving pap of Brad Smith; loving great-pap of Jasmine and Angelique; beloved son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Soffel) O'Toole; beloved brother of Raymond O'Toole, Jack O'Toole and the late Elizabeth Smith, Marylou O'Toole and Dorothy Reiss; loving Uncle Happy to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Due to the recent Coronavirus restrictions, visitation is limited to ten people AT ONE TIME inside. All others will be asked to wait outside until called. Private Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020
