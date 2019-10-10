Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for HARRY BLUMENTHAL
HARRY H. BLUMENTHAL Jr.

HARRY H. BLUMENTHAL Jr. Obituary
BLUMENTHAL, JR. HARRY H.

Age 97, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. Harry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 6, 1922 to Lillian and Harry H. Blumenthal. Harry graduated from the University of Pittsburgh after he served as a medic in the Word War Two in which he liberated countless concentration camps. His career was in electrical sign manufacture and installation. He was active both in his community and participating in his local government Harry was an avid sports enthusiast, following all local and Pittsburgh sports. His other interest included being a worshipful master mason and Rotari member for more than fifty years. However, most importantly to him were family and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his three sons; James L. Blumenthal, Allen H. Blumenthal, and Edward M. Blumenthal. Harry is survived by his wife, Margaret S. Blumenthal and three grandchildren; Molly G. Blumenthal, Max G. Blumenthal, and Jayne L. Blumenthal. Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Harry's online guestbook at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home. A committal will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 1 p.m. at West View Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Alan H. Blumenthal Award Baldwin Wallace College or the James L. Blumenthal Ute Scout Award University of Utah.  Arrangements are under the care and direction of LINDQUIST FUNERAL HOME, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 207-846-4011.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
