GODLEWSKI HARRY H. "HERB", JR.
Of Donora, PA, age 68, predeceased by Harry H. Godlewski, Sr. and Florence (Czarniak) Godlewski; son, Stephen. Survived by Lois, wife of 47 years and sons, Joseph and David; sister, Pamela Cowen (Skip); sisters-in-law, Joyce Nalley (Joe), Cindy Thigpen (John); nephews, Brad, Mike, James, Patrick, Thomas; and nieces, Julie, Alyssa, Kristen; great-nephews, Landon, Wesley and Andrew. USAF Veteran, Professional Engineer. Celebration of Life service Calvary Chapel, W. Elizabeth Saturday, April 13, 2019 with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Private interment at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Meyersdale, PA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183. Condolences at:
parzynskifuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019