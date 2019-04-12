Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-6183
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY GODLEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY H. "HERB" GODLEWSKI Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HARRY H. "HERB" GODLEWSKI Jr. Obituary
GODLEWSKI HARRY H. "HERB", JR.

Of Donora, PA, age 68, predeceased by Harry H. Godlewski, Sr. and Florence (Czarniak) Godlewski; son, Stephen. Survived by Lois, wife of 47 years and sons, Joseph and David; sister, Pamela Cowen (Skip); sisters-in-law, Joyce Nalley (Joe), Cindy Thigpen (John); nephews, Brad, Mike, James, Patrick, Thomas; and nieces, Julie, Alyssa, Kristen; great-nephews, Landon, Wesley and Andrew. USAF Veteran, Professional Engineer. Celebration of Life service Calvary Chapel, W. Elizabeth Saturday, April 13, 2019 with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Private interment at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Meyersdale, PA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183.  Condolences at:


parzynskifuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now