Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY LITVANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY H. LITVANEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HARRY H. LITVANEY Obituary
LITVANEY HARRY H.

Age 88, of Etna, on April 7, 2019. Harry was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Dougherty Litvaney; son of the late Harry R. and Hilda C. Litvaney; brother of Charles Litvaney (Ann) and the late Bess Truver; brother-in-law of Rose M. Dougherty; survived by many nieces and nephews. Celebrate Mr. Litvaney's life with his family on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp., where services will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Etna Volunteer Fire Department, 437 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15223. Leave condolences at permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now