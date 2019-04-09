|
|
LITVANEY HARRY H.
Age 88, of Etna, on April 7, 2019. Harry was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Dougherty Litvaney; son of the late Harry R. and Hilda C. Litvaney; brother of Charles Litvaney (Ann) and the late Bess Truver; brother-in-law of Rose M. Dougherty; survived by many nieces and nephews. Celebrate Mr. Litvaney's life with his family on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp., where services will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Etna Volunteer Fire Department, 437 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15223. Leave condolences at permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019