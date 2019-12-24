Home

Dr. Harry J. Kerr Jr., age 96, of Crescent Twp. passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Carolyn "Jean" Kerr; children, John (Jane) Kerr, Barbara Vaught, Rebecca (Edward) Battista and James (Courtney) Kerr; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dr. Kerr graduated from Langley High School, was a WWII Army veteran, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine where he specialized in internal medicine. He was in private practice in McKees Rocks and was a physician at the Veterans Administration in Pittsburgh. He was also a long-standing member of Providence Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church, 77 Phillips Lane, McKees Rocks, PA (Robinson Twp.) on Friday, December 27th at 1:00 p.m. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the time of services; a private interment will follow. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton. If desired, memorials may be made to the Providence Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
