Of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, with his devoted sons at his side. He joins his wife of over 56 years, Patricia Bramble Mahr, who passed away just six months earlier on June 28, 2019. Buz was born in Wilmerding, PA, on September 12, 1930, to the late Harry John Mahr and Agnes Catherine Lynch Mahr. He grew up in Trafford, PA, a place that remained dear to him throughout his life. Born during the Great Depression into already difficult circumstances, his mother passed away shortly after his birth. Yet he persevered through these and other hardships to succeed in many walks of life and to provide his wife and boys a life he scarcely could have dreamt of during his childhood. Buz graduated from Trafford High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Staff Sergeant at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to Pittsburgh, working at the Westinghouse Air Brake Foundry in the day while attending the University of Pittsburgh at night. He graduated from Pitt in 1960 and enrolled in Duquesne Law School. That same year, he met his wife, Patty, whom he married at Heinz Chapel on December 28, 1963. Their first home was in Chatham Village on Mt. Washington, later moving to Mt. Lebanon where they spent most of their life together. Buz graduated from Duquesne in 1964 and enjoyed over 50 years as a respected member of the Pittsburgh legal community, practicing trusts and estates law both in private practice and at Mellon Bank. He also devoted his time and talents to Southminster Presbyterian Church, the , and the prison ministries at the Allegheny County Jail. Buz got the most joy out of the time he spent with friends, family, and especially his five grandchildren, whom he showered with love, attention, popcorn, Sarris chocolates, wonderful stories, and terrible jokes. He is survived by his son, Eric and his wife, Tracey and their children, Jack, Catherine, and Anna of Great Falls, VA, his son, David and his wife, Cindy and their two sons, Michael and Ian of Wellesley, MA; his sister, Rena Johns of Oakmont, PA, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his brother, George and his wife, Lori of Baldwin Park, CA; and friends all across the city. He was predeceased by his sister, Lois Hott in 2000. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the prison ministry for the Allegheny County Jail through the Foundation of Hope at https://www.foundationofhope.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. 724-941-3211. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com