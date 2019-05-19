REINHART, SR. HARRY J.

Age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, of Brentwood. Harry was the beloved husband of Mary Nancy (Klein) for 58 years; the proud father of Harry J. (Kathi) Reinhart, Jr., Beth Ann (Jim) Aubele, Kathleen (Dave) Thompson, Michael (Karyn) Reinhart, David (Tracy) Reinhart, Ria (Rick) Zandier, Kristen (Brian) Dorfner, and Kari (Todd) Fedak; and proud "Pap" of 23 grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. He was also survived by sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Harry will be remembered for his strong faith and commitment to his family. He was the proud owner of Reinhart Amusements, Inc. for 69 years. As "Pap" always said, "The show must go on..." Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30. EVERYBODY PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 600 Waterfront Dr #210, Pittsburgh, PA 1522. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.