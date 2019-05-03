SHALLENBERGER HARRY J.

Age 91, formerly of Pleasant Hills, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2019. Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Shallenberger; sons, David (Lynn) Shallenberger and Brian (Terri) Shallenberger; daughter, Linda (Robert) Klimo; loving "Papa" of Chelsea, Zachary, Lauren, Kyle, and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Shallenberger and Marie Ward. Harry was an active member of the Pleasant Hills Lion's Club, an avid golfer, bowler, coin collector, gardener, and Pittsburgh sports fan. Harry is a US Navy veteran of WWII who served in the Pacific Theater as Yeoman, 3rd Class. Harry dedicated 41 years of service as a Chief Instrumentation Engineer with the Dravo Corporation. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral of Divine Liturgy will be held St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, Carrick, Monday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.