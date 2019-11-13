Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
WALKER HARRY J.

Of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Eileen (Gillner) Walker; loving father of Gregory E. Walker (Lori), Teresa A. Haley (Robert), Richard J. Walker (Jamie), Ann L. Walker, and Victoria L. McGoey (Chris); brother of Dorothy Boch and the late Robert Walker and Barbara Yurek; proud grandfather of Lynn Haley, Caroline Sczweck (Matthew), Allison Walker, Meredith Walker, Andrew Walker, Elena McGoey, Joshua McGoey, Connor Walker, Katharine McGoey, Devyn Walker, Laura McGoey, Carly Walker, and Matt Walker; great-grandfather of Cecilia. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Saturday 9:30 a.m. Harry was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus, and he sang in the St. Joseph's Choir and St. Teresa Men's Choir. A longtime St. Teresa parishioner, he was an usher for over 50 years, a member of St. Vincent de Paul, and a member of the Golf League. Harry enjoyed being with his family, golfing, bowling, and singing.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
