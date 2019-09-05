|
EBERT HARRY JAKE
Age 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1930, in Pittsburgh to Harry Joseph and Bernice (Feiling). He is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Bower (Guy) of Wichita, KS, Janet Bernhardt (Fred) of Beaufort, SC, Barbara Putman Lane (Peter) of Fayetteville, AR, and Maggie Robinson (Chaz) of Richmond, VA; one son, Harry Ebert of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Ebert and Ronald Ebert. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence; brother, Lawrence Ebert; and sister, Susan (Ebert) Ober. Harry was a master craftsman who built and serviced pipe organs for more than 70 years in the Tri-State area of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. He played the piano as a teenager and later learned to play the organ and became interested in how the instrument was built. After serving in the United States Army overseas, he returned to the states and married his sweetheart, Florence. He was hired by a local organ building company, learning how to fix and repair organs. In the 60s he left the company to start his own, H.J. Ebert Organ Company, LLC, making a name for himself in the pipe organ industry. Over the years, his son, daughters and even his wife came to know much about tuning organs to the sound of "next" as he tuned and they struck each key on the keyboard. Along the way he taught himself the computer to aid in designing the organs, learned to cast the pipes and played the organ during Sunday services for a number of churches in the area. His son, Harry, joined the business in the 90s. Many area churches still display small plaques in the organ equipment room saying: "For the glory of God" H.J. Ebert Organ Company. He truly was a master of the craft of organ building. He retired in his early 80s, helping to take care of his wife who had Alzheimer's. Visitation at BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323) from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019. Donations may be made to the . www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019