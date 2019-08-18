Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Wexford, PA
HARRY JOHN SPELLMAN Obituary
SPELLMAN HARRY JOHN

Age 92, of Wexford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Helen for 64 wonderful years; loving father of Carol (Joe) Seltz, Nancy (Mark) Spomer, and Harry Jr. (Coreen); grandfather to Patrick (Alicia) Spomer, Stephen (Madison) Spomer, Lara (William) Matheson, Dianna (Joel) Grebenick, Caren (Matthew) Bergdahl, and Erin Spellman; great-grandfather to Titus Spomer and Savannah Matheson; and Uncle Harry to many. Harry was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII, he graduated from Wharton, University of PA, where he met Helen. Harry was a CPA and tax partner at Coopers & Lybrand. In retirement, he enjoyed time on his family's tree farm, H & H Farms, and was awarded PA Statewide Outstanding Tree Farmer in 2009. He was a member of the North Hills Harmony Line Chorus. His passion was his family. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Alphonsus Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
