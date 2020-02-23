Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
More Obituaries for HARRY BAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY L. BAUER

HARRY L. BAUER Obituary
BAUER HARRY L.

Age 92, of Penn Hills, passed away comfortably in his own home Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marguerite (Mame); parents, Harry I. Bauer and Flora Kurtz Bauer along with sister, Patricia Bauer Eyman. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (the late Richard) Paul and Maury (the late James) Atherton; son, Harry C. (Roberta) Bauer; grandsons, Rush R. (Annie) Paul, Harry R. (Jessica) Bauer, and Richard R. Bauer; great-grandchildren; Logan Paul, Greta Bauer and Vivian Bauer; as well as best friend, Barbara Harger. Harry graduated from Etna High School in 1945, served in the US Army from 1950-52 and retired from the Penn Hills Branch of the USPS as a letter carrier after 31 years. Harry was a Commander of American Legion post 751, 34th District Commander and then a member of Post 980. He earned his 32nd Masonic degree with the Plum Creek/Monroeville Lodge 799. He was also Exalted Ruler of Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to a . Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills where visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, 2 - 6:30 p.m. An Elks service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. A blessing service followed by military honors will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
