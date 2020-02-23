|
BAUER HARRY L.
Age 92, of Penn Hills, passed away comfortably in his own home Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marguerite (Mame); parents, Harry I. Bauer and Flora Kurtz Bauer along with sister, Patricia Bauer Eyman. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (the late Richard) Paul and Maury (the late James) Atherton; son, Harry C. (Roberta) Bauer; grandsons, Rush R. (Annie) Paul, Harry R. (Jessica) Bauer, and Richard R. Bauer; great-grandchildren; Logan Paul, Greta Bauer and Vivian Bauer; as well as best friend, Barbara Harger. Harry graduated from Etna High School in 1945, served in the US Army from 1950-52 and retired from the Penn Hills Branch of the USPS as a letter carrier after 31 years. Harry was a Commander of American Legion post 751, 34th District Commander and then a member of Post 980. He earned his 32nd Masonic degree with the Plum Creek/Monroeville Lodge 799. He was also Exalted Ruler of Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to a . Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills where visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, 2 - 6:30 p.m. An Elks service will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. A blessing service followed by military honors will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020