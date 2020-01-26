|
|
BRAUN HARRY L.
Harry L. Braun, age 77, died after a short illness in Sun City Center, Florida, on January 21, 2020. Born on February 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, he attended Wilkinsburg High School before marrying the love of his life, Jill (Helsel). He was preceded in death by his parents Loretta and Harry Braun; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Don Vogel; and brother-in-law Tom Windress. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jill Braun; children, Jeff (Sharon) Braun, Jim (Stacie) Braun, Cyndi (Tim) Crossland, Chris Braun, and Doug (Joanne) Braun; sister Kathy Windress, brother Bob (Diane) Braun; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; loving in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Harry's request, no services will be held. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by ZIPPERER'S FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020