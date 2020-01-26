Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zipperer's Funeral Home
1520 33rd ST SE
Ruskin, FL 33570
(813) 645-6130
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY BRAUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY L. BRAUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY L. BRAUN Obituary
BRAUN HARRY L.

Harry L. Braun, age 77, died after a short illness in Sun City Center, Florida, on January 21, 2020. Born on February 9, 1942 in Pittsburgh, he attended Wilkinsburg High School before marrying the love of his life, Jill (Helsel). He was preceded in death by his parents Loretta and Harry Braun; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Don Vogel; and brother-in-law Tom Windress. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jill Braun; children, Jeff (Sharon) Braun, Jim (Stacie) Braun, Cyndi (Tim) Crossland, Chris Braun, and Doug (Joanne) Braun; sister Kathy Windress, brother Bob (Diane) Braun; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; loving in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Harry's request, no services will be held. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by ZIPPERER'S FUNERAL HOME. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -