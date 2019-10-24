|
FOSTER HARRY L.
Harry L. "Kip" Foster, 64, of Jefferson Hills, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Kip, previously of Bethel Park, was a longtime plant manager of Keywell Metals in West Mifflin. He was an avid golfer, playing in the Central league at Butler's Golf Course and more recently, the Over 60 League at South Park Golf Course. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Lesnock, and his wife of more than 25 years, Debra Foster. He is survived by his stepchildren, Eric (Nicole) Weaver and Rachel (Justin) LaBar; his grandchildren, Raina, Aria, Libby and Luke; and sister, Jenifer Myler. Friends and family are invited to an open visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, followed immediately by interment alongside his wife in Jefferson Memorial Mausoleum. A luncheon at Al's Cafe, 440 McMurray Road, Bethel Park, will follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the , a division of the , at www.stroke.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019