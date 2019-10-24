Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Jefferson Memorial Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY L. FOSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY L. FOSTER Obituary
FOSTER HARRY L.

Harry L. "Kip" Foster, 64, of Jefferson Hills, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Kip, previously of Bethel Park, was a longtime plant manager of Keywell Metals in West Mifflin. He was an avid golfer, playing in the Central league at Butler's Golf Course and more recently, the Over 60 League at South Park Golf Course. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Lesnock, and his wife of more than 25 years, Debra Foster. He is survived by his stepchildren, Eric (Nicole) Weaver and Rachel (Justin) LaBar; his grandchildren, Raina, Aria, Libby and Luke; and sister, Jenifer Myler. Friends and family are invited to an open visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, followed immediately by interment alongside his wife in Jefferson Memorial Mausoleum. A luncheon at Al's Cafe, 440 McMurray Road, Bethel Park, will follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the , a division of the , at www.stroke.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now