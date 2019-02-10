|
BROWN HARRY M.
Age 85 of Mt. Lebanon, PA died on January 29, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh October 11, 1933. Predeceased by loving wife, Patricia C. Brown; parents; and three siblings. Survivors are four children; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. After Harry's graduation from Stetson University with Honors, he embarked on a lifelong career as a CPA. Harry's devotion to God and family was endless. There will be a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life at St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a private gathering.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019