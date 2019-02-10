Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY M. BROWN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HARRY M. BROWN Obituary
BROWN HARRY M.

Age 85 of Mt. Lebanon, PA died on January 29, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh October 11, 1933. Predeceased by loving wife, Patricia C. Brown; parents; and three siblings. Survivors are four children; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. After Harry's graduation from Stetson University with Honors, he embarked on a lifelong career as a CPA. Harry's devotion to God and family was endless. There will be a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life at St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon on April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a private gathering. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.