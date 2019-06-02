SCHWALB HARRY M.

Noted artist, writer, and art critic Harry Schwalb passed away peacefully in his apartment at Schenley Gardens on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was 94 years old. His countless one-man shows at galleries, spanning five decades, more often than not sold out on opening night. Harry's art is widely displayed in private collections and museums, and in corporate collections worldwide. As an art critic, his columns appeared regularly in Pittburgher and Pittsburgh Magazine, and as a contributing editor for ARTNews in New York. Winner of numerous Quill Awards, perhaps one his greatest honors was having Pittsburgher Magazine name their annual honors after him, the "Harry Schwalb Excellence in the Arts Awards" aka "The Harrys." Harry Schwalb served in the Calvary and Army infantry in World War II in Europe. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA and MA, and went to work for Fisher Scientific as Creative Director for over four decades. He is survived by his son, Adam Dread of Nashville and was predeceased by his parents, Adolf and Esther Schwalb; his best friend, Jay Dantry; and his former wife and muse, Myrna Hackney. In lieu for flowers, his wishes were to have those who would like, buy a piece of art from an up-an-coming artist, and enjoy it in their home or office. A celebration of his life for his friends and the loving staff of Schelnley Gardens will be announced at a later date. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.