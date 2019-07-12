|
VANSACH HARRY M.
Age 86, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Bobeck) Vansach; loving father of Susan Simmons (Rich), Gregory (Eileen) Vansach, Kathy (Gino) Mazzotta and the late Karen Vansach; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Jess) Dudkiewicz, Matt (Tahishia) Simmons, Erica Simmons, Megan (Joe) Spinello and Alyssa Vansach; devoted great-grandfather of Cameron Dudkiewicz; also survived by many cousins; special friend of the members of the 6th Ward Club. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 and Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019