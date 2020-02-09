|
|
CLEMENTS M.D. HARRY MICHAEL
Harry Michael Clements, M.D. passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on April 14, 1943 to Dr. Harry and Genevieve Clements. As a young man "Mickey" was an accomplished athlete and great scholar. He pitched in the Little League World Series in 1955 for the Sto-Ken Rox Baseball Team. He attended Stowe High School where he earned varsity letters in baseball and basketball and was Valedictorian of the Class of 1959. He graduated with honors from Dartmouth College and followed his father to the prestigious Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, graduating in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, and was honorably discharged after serving at the Veterans Hospital in New Orleans and as a Naval Surgeon on the USS Staten Island, an ice-cutter forging a path to open the northwest passage for global trade. The voyage was designated as "Operation Deep Freeze". After returning home from active duty, he served as a physician at Weirton Steel Corporation before returning to McKees Rocks to open a medical practice. He served patients faithfully in Stowe, McKees Rocks and the surrounding areas for many decades. In the later years, he had a medical practice in Brookline and he served patients in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He retired in 2017. He was known as a brilliant diagnostician, a patient teacher, and a kind soul. He had an insatiable intellectual curiosity, spoke Italian, loved the arts, particularly opera, and was a skilled artist in marquetry, the art of in-laid wood, even inventing a new technique to enable more detailed pictures. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, and his baby sister, Alice. He is survived by his siblings Dave (MaryAnn Gleason), Frank, Barbara, Tom (Kathe) and Christine Albertini (Peter); nieces and nephews Ronna, Scott and David, Kathleen and Kristopher, Masha and Alex, Zhanna and Louis, Stevie and Tommy and many great-nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church in Mt. Lebanon, PA on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EVERYBODY PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH ON THURSDAY. Friends will be received at ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME in Kennedy Township, 941 McCoy Rd, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Dartmouth College in Michael's name is suggested.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020