EVANS HARRY MICHAEL
Age 94, of Upper St. Clair, formerly Peters Township, passed away peacefully on December 6th at The Sheridan Personal Care Home in Bethel Park. He lived independently since the passing of his beloved wife, Corinne, on December 23, 2010. They were married for 61 years. Loving father to his cherished daughters, Karen (Eric) Pfeil of Mt. Lebanon, Sandra "Sandy" (Sam) Sarnicke and Corinne "Rene" (Dale) Opeka of Peters Township. Adoring "Poppy" to his eight grandchildren, Natalie (Ben) Snyder, Lesley (Eric) Drobotij, Hilary (Doug) Perino, Samantha Sarnicke, Melissa Sarnicke, Diana Sarnicke, Evan Opeka, Ross Opeka and six great-grandchildren, Eve, Eli, and Austin Snyder, Hudson and Olivia Drobotij, and Penelope Perino. He attended Saint Vincent Preparatory School, Latrobe, PA. Prior to graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He proudly served in the Eighth Air Force, "The Mighty Eighth," as a member of the 579th Bomb Squad, 392nd Bomb Group, and was stationed in Wendling, England. He was a Radar Specialist for the B-24 Liberators. He received the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, the World War II Victory Ribbon, and the AAF Radar Specialist Bar. As an area businessman, he owned and operated the largest collection agency in the Tri-State area, as well as consumer finance companies, and Kings Mountain Resort. His hobby was spending time with his family, taking many family vacations and cruises together. He also enjoyed successfully playing the Stock Market. Our dad, our hero, will be greatly missed by his family. To honor his memory, please take the time to thank a U.S. Military Serviceman and a U.S. Veteran for their service whenever possible. Arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER. At the request of the family, all services are private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019