WALTERS HARRY MILTON "MILT"
Age 78, of Universal, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 51 years to Vera (Sabatasso); brother of Marvin R. (Maureen) Walters; uncle of Anne Marie (David) Koenig and Jeffrey T. (Sabrina) Walters; brother-in-law of Carmen Sabatasso. Milt was a proud US Navy Veteran and a member at the American Legion Post 980, Logan's Ferry Sportsman Club and Pontiac Classic Car Club. He was retired from Fisher Body and enjoyed archery and woodworking. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment in National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies. Donations may be made to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019