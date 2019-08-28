Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish
Brinton Road
Braddock Hills, PA
A long-time North Braddock resident, recently a resident of The Palms in McKeesport, age 96, died on Monday, August 26, 2019. Harry has been the beloved husband of Katherine (Gortek) Lucas for 76 years. Loving father of Cathy A. (Paul) Petrus of North Huntingdon and Denny (Doreen) Lucas of FL. Treasured grandfather of Ryan and Brandon Lucas. Harry was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Harry was a WW II Army veteran and a retired employee of USSteel's E.T. Works with over 30 years of service. He was a volunteer and coach with the Braddock-North Braddock Little League for over 50 years. For over 30 years, Harry volunteered and coached with the North Braddock &quot;Mighty Mites&quot; Youth Football program. And for 31 years, Harry served as an usher with Good Shepherd Church in Braddock. Friends are welcome on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 11:30 in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Brinton Road, Braddock Hills. Harry will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Parish, 1025 Braddock Ave., Braddock, Pa. 15104, or Boystown, 14100 Crawford St., Omaha, NE 68010 (www.boystown.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
