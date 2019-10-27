Home

More Obituaries for HARRY PASQUINELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY P. PASQUINELLI

HARRY P. PASQUINELLI Obituary
PASQUINELLI HARRY P.

Of Bethel Park, formerly of Mt. Washington; age 64; passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019; son of the late Harry and Bernice Pasquinelli; brother of Daria L.(Mike, Sr.) Bastolla, John A.(Patricia L.) Pasquinelli and the late Frederick M. Pasquinelli; uncle of Michael Bastolla, Jr., Kristen P. Slomka, Marc Pasquinelli, Angela Williamson, and Sara P. Pasquinelli; also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Per Harry's request there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Bethel Park Meals on Wheels or Pittsburgh Catholic Charities.  Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
