HARRY T. "SPIFF" BOUGHER

BOUGHER HARRY T. "SPIFF"

Age 90, of Montrose Hill, O'Hara Twp., passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, with family at his side. Beloved husband of 57 years to Kaye (McKenna) Bougher; loving father of Kathy (Allan) Roczko and Damian (Fiance, Luann Keifner) Bougher; cherished grandfather of Preston Roczko; brother of the late Marlene Mannella; also survived by nieces and nephews. Spiff was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Army. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave. Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pio Parish, St. Edward Church, 450 Walnut St., Blawnox. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Spiff's memory to the , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
