MITCHELL HARRY T. "BIG H"
Age 80, of Taylorsville, Kentucky, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, the 25th day of October, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County in Taylorsville. A native of Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Harry and Mercia Halloran Mitchell and the widower of Marian Vrcic Mitchell. He was a retired auto salvage mechanic and a member of the Catholic Church. His survivors include his daughters, Renee Porro and her husband, Michael, of Simpsonville, Kentucky, and Lisa Kassab and her husband, Raphi, of Sherman Oaks, California; his brother, William Mitchell of Pittsburgh; his sister, Mercia "Sis" Adams also of Pittsburgh; and two his grandchildren, Ahsley Kassab and Sasha Kassab. There will be no visitation or funeral. Arrangements are entrusted to the HALL-TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019