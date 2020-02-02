|
|
BUTERBAUGH HARRY THOMAS
Harry Thomas Buterbaugh, 83, of Plum Boro Passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Bridgeton, New Jersey on September 23, 1936 he was the son of the late Harold Buterbaugh and Mary (Csaszar) (Logan). Beloved husband of 53 years to Eva (Churchel) Buterbaugh; loving father of Janie (David) Beacom of Murrysville and Susan (Frank) Pernice of Plum Grandfather of Michael, Lauren and Olivia Pernice and Emma Beacom; brother of the late Fred, Audrey, and Rose. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Harry retired from industrial roofing in 2001, and started working part-time at 380 Auction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. Harry served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1961. He was a member of the American Legion Post 980. Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 5, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with his Niece the Rev Laurie Lesoon officiating. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Plum American Legion, Post 980, 7824 Saltsburg Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15239
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020