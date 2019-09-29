|
|
FARRELL HARRY THOMAS
Harry Thomas Farrell passed on to a better place on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1930, in the Mt. Washington area of Pittsburgh. He was a teacher in the Pittsburgh School District. He cheerfully loved and supported his mother, Alma Schindler Farrell and his deaf sister, Alma Jean Farrell. They moved to the Brentwood section of Pittsburgh around 1960. Harry spent the last years of his life at Asbury Heights and Court. Services are Private and have been entrusted into the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019