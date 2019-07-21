Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Interment
Following Services
Lakewood Memorial Gardens
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
HARRY V. WETMORE Obituary
WETMORE HARRY V.

Age 65, of Verona, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved husband for 46 years of Mary (Buhl) Wetmore; loving father of Wendy (Rick) Henry and Matthew V. (Christina) Wetmore; grandfather of Anna and Timothy Henry, Maddox and Maci Wetmore; brother of Edward (Caryn) Wetmore and the late Joseph "Sonny" Wetmore; brother-in-law of Joan Wetmore. Harry is also survived by nieces and nephews, enjoyed trains and movies. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Comprehensive Lung Center, Falk Medical Bldg., 3601 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
