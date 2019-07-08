Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY WOOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY W. WOOL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY W. WOOL Obituary
WOOL HARRY W.

Age 93, of Butler Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born January 1, 1926, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late George and Anna Marie (Swanson) Wool. Harry proudly worked for Gimbels and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a truck mechanic for many years. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mercedes C. Staley Wool, who passed away on March 2, 2014. Services for Harry were held privately. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens in Edgewater, FL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Zelienople, PA. Condolences may be expressed at: www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now