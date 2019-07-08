WOOL HARRY W.

Age 93, of Butler Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born January 1, 1926, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late George and Anna Marie (Swanson) Wool. Harry proudly worked for Gimbels and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a truck mechanic for many years. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mercedes C. Staley Wool, who passed away on March 2, 2014. Services for Harry were held privately. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens in Edgewater, FL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Zelienople, PA. Condolences may be expressed at: www.boylanfuneralservices.com.