WHITE HARRY "BUTCH"

Age 76, formerly of Northside, former resident of South Hills Retirement Residence, peacefully went to the Lord on April 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Naomi (Duffy) White; brother of John, Bernard, James, Robert, Rita (Bruder), Dolores (Garfold); he will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and especially his dearest friends, Jane Louise Ames and Bill McDowell. Harry was the beneficiary of many working professionals at Life Pittsburgh. He will forever be grateful for the kind and compassionate services that they provided him. Harry was a devout Catholic who enjoyed reading and sports. No matter how difficult life could be with Cerebral Palsy, Harry believed he never suffered. He was quick to say "Thank you my love, everything is wonderful and I am so blessed" for the simplest things we take for granted each day. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 -1 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar (Across from AGH). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, Arch Street. Interment will take place at Uniondale Cemetery