|
|
ZUBRYD HARRY
Age 87, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. A son of the late Charles and Catherine Zubryd; beloved husband of 60 years to the late Maureen (Hurney) Zubryd, who passed on May 17, 2019; beloved father of Diane (Kenneth) Deveaney, Eileen (James) Darnley, and John (Julie) Zubryd; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Kimberly, Alex, Jesse, Sydney, and Tyler; adored great-grandfather of Dakoda and Jordan. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Sunday, September 8, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial, followed by Interment St. Columbkille Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E-201, Pgh., PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019