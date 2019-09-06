Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columbkille R.C. Church
Route 30
Imperial, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY ZUBRYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY ZUBRYD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY ZUBRYD Obituary
ZUBRYD HARRY

Age 87, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. A son of the late Charles and Catherine Zubryd; beloved husband of 60 years to the late Maureen (Hurney) Zubryd, who passed on May 17, 2019; beloved father of Diane (Kenneth) Deveaney, Eileen (James) Darnley, and John (Julie) Zubryd; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Kimberly, Alex, Jesse, Sydney, and Tyler; adored great-grandfather of Dakoda and Jordan. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Sunday, September 8, 2019, between the hours of 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, Route 30, Imperial, followed by Interment St. Columbkille Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Ste. E-201, Pgh., PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now