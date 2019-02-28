SCHWARZ HARRYL LYNNE

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with family by her side. Harryl was born on April 23, 1946 and grew up in Turtle Creek, PA. She later graduated from Slippery Rock University where she earned a degree in education. She was a dedicated Spanish teacher in both the North Allegheny and Hampton Township School Districts, known simply as "Señora." Her favorite job, however, was running "Nana's Daycare" for her grandchildren after she retired from teaching. Harryl loved reading, traveling, and Starbucks on Sunday nights. Her greatest fears included poor grammar, wrinkled clothing, a dirty house, and being late. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings for family and friends and could throw one heck of a Christmas Eve party. Harryl regularly cooked for and fed the homeless, was the leader of the neighborhood Welcome Wagon, and was active in her church's ministry. Her social calendar was impressive, as she had countless friends from so many phases and factions of her life, but she successfully maintained relationships with them all. Never one to sit still, Harryl was busy living life. Harryl was a devoted mother to Jamie Schwarz and Krista (Craig) Simon; a doting Nana to Haley and Libby Schwarz and Leo, Ani, and Vanessa Simon; and a loving sister to Jim Smith, Kathleen Chesley, Susan (George) Gamble, and Lorna Laird. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Agnes Smith. But most importantly, Harryl was married for almost 50 years to the love of her life, Bruno Schwarz. Friends received Friday, 4-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pgh., PA 15237 or Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church, 517 Sangree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

