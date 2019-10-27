|
BAIRD, JR. HARTLEY HOWARD
Age 95, of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lauretta Belle Baird. Loving father of Carol (Art) Nester of South Park and Hartley H. (Lois) Baird III of Lebanon, Ohio. He is also survived by his one and only grandchild, Genna (Jeff) Wittman. Hartley, Jr. served in our U.S. Military during WWII in the Army Air Corps 9th Air Force from 1943-1946 in France. In 2016, he was presented the Legion of Honor Medal from France for his service. In the past six years he has traveled to France and attended the D-Day ceremonies in Normandy three times, where he was honored as a WWII American veteran. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Pittsburgh. After a 30 year career as a buyer at Mesta Machine Company, he retired. During his retirement, he became a member of the Veterans Breakfast Club, American Legion Post #760, 30th Air Depot Group (ADG) Reunions, and the 8th Air Force Group Reunions. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, Bethel Park, 5120 W. Library Avenue 15102, (412) 835-7110. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Service will take place Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery with Military Honors. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019