SEEKFORD HARVEY A.
Age 78, of North Side, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Loving father of Cynthia (Mike) Stotz, John (Rita) Seekford, Joy (Bill) Rife, and Robert Seekford; beloved grandfather of Zachary, Luke, Jacob, and Abby, brother of Paula (Larry) Curran. Harvey was a proud member of Local #3 Iron Worker's Union. He loved his children and grand children dearly, and enjoyed to fish, hunt, and spend time in his garden. Harvey was a big man with a big life and a big heart. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
