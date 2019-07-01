Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HARVEY A. SEEKFORD

SEEKFORD HARVEY A.

Age 78, of North Side, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Loving father of Cynthia (Mike) Stotz, John (Rita) Seekford, Joy (Bill) Rife, and Robert Seekford; beloved grandfather of Zachary, Luke, Jacob, and Abby, brother of Paula (Larry) Curran. Harvey was a proud member of Local #3 Iron Worker's Union. He loved his children and grand children dearly, and enjoyed to fish, hunt, and spend time in his garden.  Harvey was a big man with a big life and a big heart. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
