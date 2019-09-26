Home

WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
HARVEY E. WEST


1917 - 2019
HARVEY E. WEST Obituary
WEST HARVEY E.

Harvey E. West, 101, of Pitcairn, after a long, well lived life, at age 101, on Sunday, September 22, 2019.  He was born December 10, 1917, the third child of Oliver & Hazel West.  In 1942, he married the love of his life, Dorothy M. Patterson.  They were married for 69 years until her death in 2011.  Preceded in death by his wife and daughter, Donna Campbell. Harvey was a long time member of Center Avenue United Methodist Church in Pitcairn, a lifetime member of the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association, an avid reader, a birdwatcher, an outdoorsman, a mentor, a teacher and a friend.  He was a "man of the highest caliber".  He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a captain in the Aviation Combat Engineers, 863rd Battalion in the South Pacific in World War II.  For 45 years, he worked as an arc welder and group leader at Westinghouse Electric in the low-voltage switchgear division.  He is survived by his daughter, Janice (David) Callanan; four granddaughters, Andrea (Michael) Carr, Julie (Erik) Greenawalt, Anne (Ryan) Petersen and Emily Campbell; and eight great-grandchildren, Alec and Nash Carr, Jaycie and Jenna Greenawalt, Lauryn and Taylor Grace Petersen and Myron and Harvey Green.  Friends and family will be received on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME,  INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn.  Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home.  Burial following at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, Rt. 30, Irwin, with Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Monroeville Public Library or the Western PA Conservancy.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
