Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA
HARVEY GRANT


1926 - 2019
HARVEY GRANT Obituary
GRANT HARVEY

Age 93, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully October 25, 2019 in Kane Regional Hospital.  He was born May 4, 1926 in Braddock, PA, son of the late Nathaniel and Evie Fuller Grant; devoted husband of the late Betty Lee Adams Grant; beloved father of Karin (Wilburt) Wilson of White Oak, Brenda Lee of Swissvale, Jeffery Grant of Charlotte, Dennis Grant, and Gregory (Judy) Grant all of McKeesport. Loving Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend. Friends will be received Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Bethlehem Baptist Church, 716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 from 4-8 p.m. with Funeral Service Thursday, 11 a.m. Arrangements and care entrusted by ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
