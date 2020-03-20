TRESER HARVEY H. "SKIP"

Age 89, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born January 15, 1931, in Turtle Creek, PA. Loved and adored his wife of 67 years, Margaret J. (Lynch) Treser; father of Sandra Lee (the late John) Rodgers; wonderful grandfather of Jennifer Lynn (Michael) Pietragallo, Janel Margaret (Barry) Kohlhoff and Michael (Jennifer) Rodgers; loved his great-grandchildren, Alexandra Lynn, Emily Grace, Michael William and Breanne Margaret. Skip was a veteran of the United States Air Force (1950-1953) Airman First Class. Part-Owner of Bell Industries where he worked as a roofer. Skip loved golfing, bowling, playing cards, hunting, camping, traveling, working in his beautiful yard, building and fixing everything. He was a strong force in our family that was loved and respected and will be dearly missed. As per his request, funeral will be private. Arrangements by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.soxmanfuneralhomes.com.