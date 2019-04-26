Home

Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC
10940 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Parish
111 Erhardt Dr
Pittsburgh, PA
Age 69, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 son of the late Harvey and Elsie Hill Sr.; devoted father of Genia Hill and Jesse (Jasmine) Hill; beloved grandfather of Xaiden, Nehemiah and Kelani Hill; brother of Dennis Parr, Roxalana (Freeman) Martin; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, 412-241-5415.  A Mass will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Parish, 111 Erhardt Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
